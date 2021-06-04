Discover life in the Granite City in wartime

A comprehensive historical treasure chest is what awaits in Craig Armstrong’s Aberdeen at War 1939-45.

Black and white photographs are interspersed with detailed explanations of life in Aberdeen during World War Two.

This is an interesting read for anyone from the north east.

Armstrong successfully transports readers back in time in this poignant ode to the people of the Granite City and their contribution to the war effort.

A must-read for history buffs.

Aberdeen at War 1939-45, by Craig Armstrong, published by Pen and Sword Military, £12.99.