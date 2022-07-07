Diana Gabaldon announces Inverness date

OUTLANDER author Diana Gabaldon will speak at an event at Eden Court Theatre in Inverness on 15 October.

Tickets for “An Audience with Diana Gabaldon” will go on sale on Monday.

Sinead Robertson, chair of local fan group Inverness Outlanders, invited the author to headline the event.

“Inverness is the perfect setting for an event featuring Diana Gabaldon,” she said.

“Inverness is the home of Outlander and the starting point of the tumultuous time-travelling storylines set in 18th-century Jacobite Scotland, so it’s very fitting that she has agreed to come to the city [that] is at the heart of it all.

“It’s especially apt that she is visiting during the VisitScotland ‘Year of Stories 2022’, because we can think of no story set in Scotland that has had a bigger or more significant worldwide impact than Outlander.”

Robertson added: “We also know from Diana that the Highland capital is her favourite place in Scotland, because it reminds her of the small mountain town of Flagstaff, Arizona, where she grew up.

“She says that she and her husband found Inverness enchanting and peaceful and somewhere they wouldn’t mind living.

“We’re sure she’ll enjoy the opportunity to visit the city again this autumn and the chance to meet many of her fans from Scotland and elsewhere.”

News of her debut at Eden Court comes amid a busy year for Gabaldon, who will appear at next month’s Edinburgh International Book Festival for the first time since 2014, while also collecting an honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow this summer.

Meanwhile, Sam Heughan – the actor who rose to fame starring in the television dramatisation of Outlander – today received an honorary degree from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where he also learned to act.

