Dark Suits and Sad Songs has humour and darkness

The third in the DCI Daley thriller series, Dark Suits and Sad Songs is simultaneously dark and funny.

A senior civil servant has committed suicide and two local drug-dealers lie dead, so when strange lights start appearing in the sky over Kinloch it’s clear there are dark forces at work.

Now the fate of the town and possibly the nation are at stake, and DCI Jim Daley is landed with saving them.

Dark Suits and Sad Songs, by Denzil Meyrick, published by Polygon Books, £8.99.

4 stars