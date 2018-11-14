Crime novelist set to launch Granite Noir festival

Aberdeen’s crime writing festival Granite Noir is all set to launch its third festival programme at a special event this weekend.

Local crime novelist Stuart MacBride will join the team behind Granite Noir to share the secrets of the festival’s 2019 programme and mark its official launch.

Granite Noir 2019 will take place from Friday 22 – Sunday 24 February and is the most ambitious festival yet. This event will be the first time the line-up of Granite Noir 2019 will be revealed, with announcements involving some of the biggest names in crime fiction, as well as news on a packed weekend of workshops, film screenings, exhibitions, noir inspired music and cabaret and much more.

The launch is supported by Granite North gin and Mackie’s who have created a very special Granite Noir ice cream. Free samples of both will be available at the event.

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ head of artistic development, Lesley Anne Rose and producer of Granite Noir said: ‘Granite Noir has gone from strength to strength as a festival and we can’t wait to reveal the programme for 2019.

‘At the heart of the festival is crime fiction and the incredible authors who create it, but, working with our festival partners, we’re proud to be taking Noir as a starting point for curating, commissioning and programming across art forms to create a truly unique festival programme with something to offer all ages.

‘This year we’re also proud to be working with Granite North gin, Mackie’s ice cream and Aberdeen based Locked Door Escape Games to ensure that local businesses benefit from the festival programme. As well as offering opportunities for local up and coming writing talent to share the Granite Noir stage with top international authors.’

Lee Randall, who programmes the festival’s author conversations, will be on hand to share her programmer’s choice.

The launch of the 2019 programme will take place alongside a production of Rebus: Long Shadows on the stage at His Majesty’s – a brand new play celebrating one of the most legendary crime fiction detectives. The launch takes place at the end of a week-long stint at HMT for Rebus: Long Shadows whose cast members include Charles Lawson and Cathy Tyson.

The event will take place 5-6.30pm on Saturday, November 17, in the Stalls Bar at His Majesty’s Theatre, following the matinee performance of Rebus: Long Shadows and is free to attend.

Granite Noir is produced by Aberdeen Performing Arts in partnership with Aberdeen City Libraries, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives and the Belmont Filmhouse.