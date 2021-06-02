Corrie’s Capers Books help feed starving children

Alison Page, a children’s author and Isle of Arran resident, published her first picture book “The Westie Fest” three years ago.

It was reviewed by Scottish Field at the time, in January 2019 and awarded a 5 * Book Review.

The review said: ‘A beautifully illustrated book with lots of information about things to see and do on the Isle of Arran, along with a smidge of Gaelic.

‘Corrie the West Highland Terrier, named after one of Arran’s villages, wants to do her Papa and her country proud by competing in the Westie Fest Games while showing fellow competitors from all over the world her wonderful home. A great read for children with lots of colourful and engaging pictures but also one the grown ups will enjoy.’

There are now three books in the Corrie’s Capers series, each having a Scottish theme and based on the adventures of Alison’s wee Westie.

In The Tattoo Toorie Corrie heads to Auld Reekie. It takes courage, crucial help from her Papa and Gran Flora to ensure Corrie can perform her special duty at Edinburgh Castle.

Corrie’s Curling Capers incorporates the history of islanders leaving Arran for a new life in Canada. Corrie’s Canadian cousins tour many of Glasgow’s fabulous visitor attractions. Any story about curling wouldn’t be complete without mention of Ailsa Craig and how better to travel there than aboard Waverley Paddle Steamer?

Alison is the Isle of Arran Community Ambassador for Mary’s Meals and profits from all her books are donated to this grassroots charity.

Alison said: ‘Every child deserves an education and enough to eat. School + Food = Hope/

‘It costs just 8p to provide a meal and £15.90 to feed a child for a whole school year.’

Mary’s Meals is currently reaching 1.8 million children in 19 of the poorest countries.

To date Corrie’s Capers has donated £10k.

Inscribed books are available to buy online at www.westie.scot/shop/

On-line and in person author events are also available.