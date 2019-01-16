Corrie’s Capers are the best in the Westie

The Westie Fest: Corrie’s Capers is a beautifully illustrated book with lots of information about things to see and do on the Isle of Arran, along with a smidge of Gaelic.

Corrie the West Highland Terrier, named after one of Arran’s villages, wants to do her Papa and her country proud by competing in the Westie Fest Games while showing fellow competitors from all over the world her wonderful home.

A great read for children with lots of colourful and engaging pictures but also one the grown ups will enjoy.

The Westie Fest: Corrie’s Capers, by Alison Page, published by Isle of Arran, £7.99.