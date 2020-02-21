Celebrating the life of activist the Gaelic Guerrilla

Roy Pederson tells the story of language activist John Angus Mackay who became known as ‘the Gaelic Guerrilla’ as a result of his tireless eff orts to successfully save the Gaelic tongue from extinction in Scotland.

As someone who is not a particularly ardent enthusiast for books on language history, I struggled to make my way through the text.

However, someone with greater interest in the subject would find this inspirational and an important exploration of how one man managed to turn Gaelic’s fortunes around.

Gaelic Guerrilla, by Roy Pederson, published by Luath Press, £14.99.