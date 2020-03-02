Celebrating the Great Tapestry of Scotland

This attractive book celebrates the creation of The Great Tapestry of Scotland, an outstanding piece of art bringing together over a thousand stitchers from across the country.

The tapestry itself is the longest in the world, consisting of 165 panels, each illustrating a momentous event in the history of the nation.

The beauty of this guidebook lies in the ample space devoted to illustrating each panel of the tapestry, allowing the reader to study the detail in the crafting of each story at their leisure.

Each panel comes with a concise but informative explanation of the events that inspired it.

A fantastic addition to a viewing of the tapestry or equally a great way to view this fascinating work for those who can’t make it along to see the real thing.

The Great Tapestry of Scotland, by Alistair Moffat, Birlinn, £30.