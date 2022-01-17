Celebrating the gems of Scotland’s great outdoors

Author Mike Cawthorne first walked on Ben Nevis at aged seven.

This is when he began to gain his extensive knowledge and experience of Britain’s highest points.

In this book he shares his vast and fascinating experiences of walking and canoeing in one of the few remaining wild places in the Highlands as well as touching on issues like land ownership and energy.

With a subtitle of Journeys Through The Scottish Highlands, we have adventures on foot and by canoe through some of the last wild places in Scotland.

Wild Voices, by Mike Cawthorne, published by Birlinn, £9.99.

4 stars