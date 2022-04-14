Celebrating the bravery of Scots who went to war

In 1914, as the world prepared for war, thousands of men enlisted in Scotland.

But thousands more Scots, and those of Scottish descent, joined up across the world.

As the optimism of 1914 gave way to the grim reality of years of conflict, the human cost of fighting the First World War became a foundation of national consciousness – for Canada at Vimy Ridge, for Australia and New Zealand at Gallipoli, for South Africa at Delville Wood.

This book explores how military service was related to other expressions of Scottish identity. Fascinating from start to finish.

Common Cause, by Stuart Allan and David Forsyth, published by National Museums Scotland, £14.99.