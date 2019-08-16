Celebrating of the life of a special woman

Miss Cranston follows the life of this remarkable Glasgow businesswoman, the success of her Victorian Glasgow tea rooms and her collaboration with renowned designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

Perilla Kinchen reveals Miss Cranston’s ‘successful formula’ and eccentric characteristics in an engaging style which entices readers to continue.

This revised edition of the 1999 publication includes over 40 new illustrations.

Miss Cranston, by Pernilla Kinchin, published by National Museums Scotland, £14.99