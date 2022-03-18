Celebrating a painter in a windswept Scots village

Joan Eardley’s paintings of Catterline, a place she first visited in 1951 and subsequently made her home, are among her best-loved works.

But this is more than a fleeting glance at her colourful landscapes.

Featuring photos of locals, interviews with villagers, and letters penned by Eardley herself, this book adds colour to her artistic tale and shows what life was like as a painter in a windswept northeast village.

Ever tried standing an easel outdoors while a storm rages on? Exactly.

Joan Eardley: Land & Sea – A Life In Catterline, by Patrick Elliott, published by the National Galleries of Scotland, £14.99.