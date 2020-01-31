Celebrate the spirit of Scotland with this guide

Discover Scotland’s most iconic spirit through the words of world-renowned whisky expert Charles MacLean.

Lavishly illustrated with stunning photography by Lara Platman and Allan MacDonald, this 288-page wide ranging and evocative portrait of Scotland’s distilleries belongs on the bookshelf of any whisky enthusiast.

Dividing Scotland into eight distinct regions, this fascinating book describes the ‘cultural terroir’ of the country’s 50 greatest distilleries; the ingredients, practices and traditions that result in such an exquisite range of whiskies.

The texture of the distilleries’ surrounding landscapes and communities through the changing seasons, as well as portraits of the craftsmen who work there and the fabric of the buildings themselves, are captured in the specially commissioned photographs which give this coffee table tome a real wow factor.

As MacLean delves into the history of each distillery, the detailed analysis is informative yet relaxed, making for an easy read. Those who are interested in Scottish Whisky and its heritage can either read from cover to cover, or dip in and out at their leisure.

With the distilleries covered located from the Lowlands right through to the Highlands and Islands, sketched maps of each of Scotland’s regions and terrain are a useful inclusion. MacLean acknowledges each distillery’s signature and describes in detail the elements that make each malt special by exploring the ingredients involved and the tricks of the trade which make each spirit distinctive.

The writer’s unabated passion for the Scottish spirit, combined with a flair for getting it down on paper allows the reader to feel as though they are experiencing the fascinating journey through each distillery alongside him.

Spirit of Place is a unique addition to the canon of literature on whisky, written by the greatest authority on the subject.

Luxuriously yet simply presented with a hardback monochrome cover, this is the perfect gift for anyone planning a tour of Scotland’s distilleries, a souvenir for anyone who has visited them, or simply the perfect companion to a dram in front of the fire at home.

Spirit of Place: The Whisky Distilleries of Scotland, by Charles MacLean, published by Frances Lincoln Ltd, £25