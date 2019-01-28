Capturing a turbulent period in Scottish history

It’s 1679 in Scotland and the king’s power is increasing with regard to the church – this is the dawn of Protestantism.

In Changed Times, Ethyl Smith vividly evokes how life was during this significant historical period by using the auld Scottish dialect.

The characters come alive with the vibrancy of these evocative accents in a plot focusing on how the priests react to having to ‘bend the knee’ to the king, and the fatal consequences if they do not.

John Steele, the protagonist, steps in to assist a ‘rebellious’ minister who is refusing to acknowledge that the king’s power is greater than God’s.

Steele gets caught up in events that rumble through the whole of southern Scotland.

There is lively detail on the battles, between the Scots fighting for their religion, freedom and lives, and the king in this intriguing insight into religion and politics in 17th century Scotland.

Changed Times by Ethyl Smith, published by Thunderpoint Publishing, £8.99.