Boswell Book Festival returns for its 10th outing

The 10th Boswell Book Festival will take place at Dumfries House in Ayrshire later this year.

Running from 8-10 May, the event was founded to celebrate the life and work of the great writer and long recognised inventor of modern biography, James Boswell of Auchinleck.

Set in the beautifully restored house, saved for the nation by HRH the Prince of Wales, this is the world’s only festival dedicated to one of the most treasured and popular genres, biography and memoir.

The full programme and the children’s programme will be announced on 18 March and true to the eclectic nature of the festival, it will encompass many diverse and rich life stories told by some of our greatest biographers, writers and performers.

They have a wealth of stories from the past 10 years from the array of authors and personalities who they have hosted at the festival.

Some of the memorable names include Kate Adie, Judi Dench, Philippe Sands, Jung Chang, Alan Johnson, Joanna Lumley, Susan Calman, Matthew Parris, Simon Sebag Montefiore, John Byrne and Andrew O’Hagan.

The children’s programme they have enjoyed many of the great writers and illustrators working today including Nick Sharratt, Kjartan Poskitt and Debi Gliori.

Caroline Knox, director of the Boswell Book Festival, said: ‘Celebrating 10 years this May during which the Festival has grown up into a major cultural event but lost none of its youthful vigour or intimacy, I eagerly anticipate this year’s line-up of stimulating and entertaining speakers.

‘I couldn’t put it better than one visitor last year: “This wonderful festival is redolent of purpose, dedication, engagement, energy, intelligence and FUN”. Roll on the next decade.’

For further information visit www.boswellbookfestival.co.uk