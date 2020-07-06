Borders Book Festival unveils virtual programme

PERFORMANCE poet Joseph Coelho, illustrator Fiona Lumbers and author Jill Calder lead the line-up of online children’s events at this month’s Borders Book Festival.

Coelho and Lumbers will talk about the latest installment in their Luna Loves series, while Calder will lead a drawing and book-making workshop.

Online events for adults include broadcaster Kirsty Wark in conversation with former Vogue magazine editor Alexandra Shulman, an evening with crime writers Mark Billingham and Chris Brookmyre, and comedian Rory Bremner reflecting on 15 years at the festival.

Festival director Alistair Moffat said: “We’ve worked hard to bring some of our unique festival magic to the virtual stage and are excited to present a sparkling mixture of headline hitters and festival favourites to keep the festival alive albeit online.

We’ll have more treats to unveil throughout the summer months thanks to the continued support of Baillie Gifford, McInroy & Wood, Creative Scotland and Scottish Borders Council, as well as other sponsors and Friends of the Festival.”

