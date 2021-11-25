An amusing look at 50 of the ‘worst’ Scots

Acclaimed writer Allan Brown has amassed a hilarious collection of portraits of 50 of the most prominent offending villains and numpties.

He cast a sharp over those who he considers have hindered rather than helped Scotland throughout its history.

The list includes historic ambassadors such as Robert Burns to popular personalities such as Billy Connolly.

Brown works through Scotland’s political, cultural and social history to assemble a series of musings, interspersed with the odd unflattering caricature, to make for a light-hearted and entertaining read, which includes a humorous and typically cutting foreword by journalist AA Gill.

50 People Who Screwed Up Scotland, by Allan Brown, published by Constable, £12.99.