The Good Books, Heather Darwent: ‘I will never tire of Donna Tartt, she’s my favourite writer’

Heather Darwent on her favourite book of the year, the novels she always recommends and reading to her son.

The first book I remember reading:

The Baby-Sitters Club by Ann M. Martin. I loved the whole series – I couldn’t wait to be a babysitter. This was followed quickly by Sweet Valley High…

A book I recommend to everyone:

A Life’s Work by Rachel Cusk. I read this after having my son, and I just thought it was so funny and well-written. When it came out, it was seen as such a negative portrayal of motherhood, but it’s so beautifully written, and every sentence is dreamy or searingly funny. I have pressed it into the hands of so many people.

The best book I have read in this year:

Can I have two? I’m a big re-reader, so Siri Hustvedt What I Have Loved (for about the sixth time). It’s a really hard book to define in terms of category, but it’s masterful. The plot is so unexpected, and the descriptions of art haunt me. I also adored The Blindfold by her. The other is I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai. This book is magic – such a smooth intriguing literary thriller. Makkai is my writing idol.

The book I am most looking forward to:

We Love You, Bunny by Mona Awad. I’m a massive Mona Awad fan. I thought Bunny was original, and I enjoyed All’s Well too. Awad has such a fun writing style – when I read her, I feel like she’s having a total blast.

A book I didn’t finish:

There is not one in particular, but I’m reading a lot of Thomas the Tank Engine to my son. He’s a toddler, so he doesn’t have the attention span to finish a single one. It’s very frustrating, but he doesn’t seem bothered.

An author that has inspired me:

Donna Tartt, always. My favourite writer and the books I never tire of.

The book I am reading now:

Liars by Sarah Manguso, which I love so far – it’s very clever. And Blank Canvas by Grace Murray, which comes out next year – I’m sure she will be huge.

Heather Darwent is based just outside of Edinburgh, the setting for her bestselling debut The Things We Do To Our Friends. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her reading chaotic non-fiction about Silicon Valley and swimming in the sea. A Sharp Scratch is her second novel and is out on 29 May.

