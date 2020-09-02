Bloody Scotland names McIlvanney Prize finalists

FOUR writers have been shortlisted for The McIlvanney Prize.

The winner will be announced on 18 September as part of the Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival.

This year’s finalists are Andrew James Greig for Whirligig, Francine Toon for Pine, Doug Johnstone for A Dark Matter, and “Ambrose Parry” – husband-and-wife team Chris Brookmyre and Marisa Haetzman – for The Art of Dying.

Greig provided and operated the audio, lighting and staging for the first Bloody Scotland festivals.

He said: “As a sound engineer, I pinned a lapel mic on William McIlvanney at what was to be his last appearance at Bloody Scotland in 2014.

“I never imagined that, in six years’ time, I’d become a writer myself and be a finalist for the prize that bears his name.”

