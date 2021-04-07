Bill Paterson narrates a history of ships and shipping

Scottish actor Bill Paterson has narrated the funny, sad and enlightening Hurricane Hutch’s Top 10 Ships of the Clyde.

First published in 2013 this book is as much a social history as it is about ships and shipping.

Bill Paterson’s uniquely recognisable voice brings a gentleness and authority to the storytelling, bringing alive Captain Robin Hutchison’s remarkable, personal perspective on a fast-fading era.

Following a career in the Merchant Navy, Hutchison became one of the youngest captains to serve on the Firth of Clyde, becoming one of the most prominent post-war masters during his thirty-five years on Scotland’s West Coast.

This book is a wry look at life on the Clyde – a perspective on the river, its people and its ships, including iconic vessels such as PS Waverley, TS Queen Mary and MV Hebridean Princess.

As well as appearing in countless television dramas and films, Paterson has narrated many programmes and radio adaptations and is currently the voice of BBC1’s popular The Repair Shop.

Kay Hutchison, publisher and Robin’s daughter said: ‘Bill Paterson brings a unique warmth and authority to my father’s story.’

The audiobook is available from April 8 on Audible and other streaming services. The hardback book is available now from bookstores and online www.hurricanehutch.co.uk.