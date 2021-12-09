Beneath the ocean waves – excitement and danger

Into the Abyss, the first volume in The Diving Trilogy, is a fascinating collection of true life diving adventures from author Rod MacDonald’s long diving career.

We learn how his love of hitting the depths began, and we follow his progression from novice diver in the 1980s through the dangers of the deep air diving era and on to trimix diving in the 1990s where divers began to use commercial mixed breathing gases as the sport of technical diving was born.

This opened up vast, previously inaccessible, swathes of the seabed, ushering in a great era of discovery of virgin shipwrecks, lost in time.

Rod takes the reader to famous shipwreck sites around the world, from the sunken Japanese Fleet at the bottom of Truk Lagoon and Palau in the Pacific, to diving the third largest whirlpool in the world – the Corryvreckan Whirlpool off the west coast of Scotland.

It’s not all plain sailing, or should that be diving, as Rod – who has written diving guides such as Dive Scapa Flow, Dive Truk Lagoon and Dive Palau – the Shipwrecks – reveals the terrifying incidents in which he and his colleagues have come close to death.

As well as fascinating text, which hooks you in to the drama of the dives, the book also features a number of illustrations showing some of the vessels to which Rod has dived, all over the world

This is book is filled with danger, drama and excitement and chronicles his all-consuming passion, taking the reader on a journey beneath the waves.

If you enjoy this, there are two further volumes in ‘the diving trilogy’ to track down, The Darkness Below and Deeper Into The Darkness.

Into the Abyss, by Rod MacDonald, published by Whittles Publishing, £19.99.