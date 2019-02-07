Behind the headlines in the Scottish highlands

He was the Highland correspondent for The Herald for 30 years, and in this book David Ross reflects on the most significant stories he found himself caught up in during that time.

It’s clear that his late father-in-law Sorley Maclean, was a great inspiration to him and provided him with a lot of guidance in his career, and he writes fondly about him.

Overall, this book is a worthwhile contribution to Highland history.

Highland Herald: Reporting the News from the North, by David Ross, published by Birlinn, £12.99