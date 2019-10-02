Bake Off’s Sandi is heading to Scotland

Organisers of the Edinburgh International Book Festival announced an event with national treasure Sandi Toksvig.

Sandi will launch her new memoir Between the Stops in conversation with Scottish journalist Ruth Wishart at the Assembly Rooms on George Street on Sunday 3 November.

Much like its beloved author, Toksvig’s Between the Stops wittily defies convention. A memoir with a twist, the new book from the QI and Great British Bake Off host takes a look at life from a different perspective – the top deck of the number 12 bus in London – and inspires us all to pay more attention to the world on our doorstep.

Offering the only chance to see Sandi in Scotland, this special Book Festival event features everything from memories of navigating the Zambezi River in her father’s canoe to anecdotes about life in the Footlights with Emma Thompson and meetings with figures as diverse as Prince Charles and Graham Norton.

Toksvig shares some of the funniest and most moving stories from the book, discusses her life and work as a broadcasting legend and political activist, and answers questions from the audience.

The Edinburgh International Book Festival presents Sandi Toksvig at 3pm on Sunday 3 November at the Assembly Rooms, George Street. Event tickets cost £15 (£12 concessions) and a pre-signed copy of Between the Stops can be ordered for £20.

A limited number of pre-signed books will also be available to buy on the day. Tickets are now on sale from www.edbookfest.co.uk.

The programme of events taking Edinburgh International Book Festival On The Road around Scotland is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

