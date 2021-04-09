Another warm, funny read from Alexander McCall Smith

Food writer Paul Stuart is struggling to write his latest book, so his cousin Chloe suggests he should spend the summer in France with her.

A simple set up and a no-fuss plot allows McCall Smith to focus on his characters – all of whom are used as vehicles for the author’s sharp wit.

This novel is delightfully readable, the whole thing feels warm and the plentiful references to food will have readers’ mouths watering.

This could be the perfect novel for those day dreaming of French escapades gone by.

The Second Worst Restaurant in France, by Alexander McCall Smith, published by Polygon, £8.99.