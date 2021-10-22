Another fascinating case for Dr Will Raven

A Corruption of Blood is another hit novel from the Ambrose Parry series.

Dr Will Raven is understandably horrifi ed when a package containing the head and torso of a child washes up at the Port of Leith.

What’s more perplexing is when a man who is facing the noose and whom Raven hates with a passion begs for his help.

With time running out Raven seeks the help of his friend Sarah Fisher, despite the fact that the two have drifted apart.

The investigation starts to bring them together once again as they delve deep into the world of horror and the chilling secrets that circle the city of Edinburgh.

Ambrose Parry is a pseudonym for the writing partnership of Chris Brookmyre and Dr Marisa Haetzman. This is their third crime thriller novel in the series.

You do not have to read all the books to make sense of this one although it would help in understanding Raven and Fisher’s relationship.

A thoroughly enjoyable fast-paced romp through the darkened streets of Victorian Edinburgh.

A Corruption of Blood, by Ambrose Parry, published by Canongate, £14.99.