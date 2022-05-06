Annie Mac kicks off Glasgow’s Aye Write festival

FORMER Radio 1 presenter Annie Mac is tonight’s headline act in Glasgow as the city’s Aye Write book festival begins.

The disc jockey – whose full name is Annie Macmanus – will be speaking about her novel Mother, Mother at the Mitchell Library at 18:30.

Mac said: “It’s a total dream to be in Glasgow doing a literary event with a live audience after so long.

“Writing is a solitary process; there’s no feeling like sharing reading and writing experiences with others face to face.”

Musicians appearing at this year’s festival – which runs until 22 May – include Glasgow-born Primal Scream front man Bobby Gillespie, Del Amitri’s Justin Currie, and Tracey Thorn, best known as one half of Everything But The Girl, with her book My Rock n Roll Friend.

Other writers in the line-up include Bernard MacLaverty, Val McDermid, and Ian Rankin.

Public figures taking to the stage include evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins, national clinical director Jason Leitch, and Sir Vince Cable, the former Liberal Democrat leader and ex-Labour councillor in Glasgow.

Bob McDevitt, Aye Write’s programmer, said: “The stage is set and we’re raring to go.

“Let’s get back to what we love doing: talking about the books we love; discovering new gems; and sharing our bookish passions.”

