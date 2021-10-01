An uplifting warming read – perfect for autumn nights

Libby Page, the best selling author of The Lido and The 24 Hour Cafe brings us her third novel, The Island Home.

Keeping with her theme of community, it follows the characters Lorna and Alice, who both have a unique but powerful connection to the unnamed island.

This is a tale full of secrets, friendship and family.

Woven together with the vivid imagery of the glorious Scottish countryside, it provides a welcome distraction from the real world.

This is an uplifting and heartwarming read.

The Island Home, by Libby Page, published by Orion, £12.99.