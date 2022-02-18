An exposive thriller that’s close to the bone

You just know when a book has been penned by a knowledgeable hand.

Simon Conway’s own experiences as a former British Army officer (clearing landmines and successfully campaigning to achieve an international ban on cluster bombs) ooze from these pages.

The conviction with which he writes of terrorism is bonechilling.

MI6 are on a mission to stay two steps ahead of Guy Fowle, a terrorist known as The Stranger who has escaped prison.

With mysterious murders and thousands of British lives at stake, this explosive thriller is alarmingly authentic.

The Saboteur, by Simon Conway, published by Hodder & Stoughton, £16.99.