Alexander McCall Smith blends whisky with words

AUTHOR Alexander McCall Smith will host a reading tomorrow on The Malt Whisky Trail Instagram channel as part of Book Week Scotland.

The writer, who is also a columnist for Scottish Field magazine, will team up with The Glenlivet distillery for the event at 1pm.

He will read stories and poetry from his home in Edinburgh.

“Visiting The Malt Whisky Trail is a marvellous way for visitors to Scotland, as well as Scots themselves, to discover a part of the country rich in historical associations,” he said.

“Whisky and storytelling in Scotland have more than a passing acquaintanceship.

“Book Week Scotland and the Malt Whisky Trail are natural partners, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this.”

