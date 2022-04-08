Addressing the impact of personality disorders

This is a fascinating story spanning five centuries of history seen through the eyes of schizophrenic John McPake.

Helped by the voices inside his head, McPake goes in a search of his brother in Edinburgh.

In another thread of the plot, three 16th century weavers from Bruegel’s painting, Three Hunters in the Snow, search for one of the men’s missing sons.

Both stories intertwine to make a gripping and original read that also manages to address the extreme impact that personality disorders can have.

John McPake and the Sea Beggars, by Stuart Campbell, published by Sandstone Press, £8.99.