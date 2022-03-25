A wonderful look at teaching on a Scottish island

Life as a teacher is trying enough without having to contend with scare resources, limited electricity, and the worry of pupils walking a dangerous path to reach their classes each day.

Kate Riley, a former headteacher on Canna, delves deep into the history of the island’s 1878 schoolhouse, bringing to life those who preceded her.

Her personal insight adds great warm.

A lovely keepsake for those with familial ties to the Small Isles.

Canna Schooldays: A Century of Teaching and Learning on the Isle of Canna, by AK Riley, published by Acair, £16.95.