A wartime thriller with the action in Orkney

This is one of three fast-paced thrillers written by Ken Lussey and set in Scotland during wartime.

Located in Orkney in 1942, it’s a story of war and deception, and centres around group captain Bob Sutherland and his MI11 team.

Flown in to inspect the naval base in Orkney, they find that things are far from secure.

I am not usually a big fan of wartime thrillers, but this presents a new perspective on the war set against an Orcadian backdrop.

The plot had me hooked in no time and I found this novel surprisingly difficult to put down.

Blood Orkney, by Ken Lussey, published by Arachnid, £9.99.