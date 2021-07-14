A tremendous read in a study of humans and nature

Peter Wohlleben is a German forester who has written several fascinating insights into the trees he works with.

The best-selling author, whose previous works include the international success The Hidden Life of Trees, indulges in his life-long love of the wooded world.

In his new book, drawing on new scientific discoveries, The Heartbeat of Trees reveals the profound interactions humans can have with nature, exploring the language of the forest, the consciousness of plants, and the eroding boundary between flora and fauna.

Peter points out that our blood pressure stabilises near trees, the colour green calms us, and the forest sharpens our senses.

He hypothesises that humans are a part of nature, and where conservation is not just about saving trees — it’s about saving ourselves, too.

Peter points out that the current addictions people have to electrical gadgets, from mobile phones to television, are just a part of life, as our ancient connections to the forest remain alive.

A fascinating read, especially in an age when the worries of climate change are an every day concern.

You can hear Peter talking to the Scottish Field podcast HERE.

The Heartbeat of Trees, by Peter Wohlleben, translated by Jane Billinghurst, published by Greystone, £19.99.