A train of thought in turning back the clock

Industrial Locomotives & Railways of Scotland is the ninth volume of the ten-part series of regional books examining the industrial railways of England, Scotland and Wales.

Gordon Edgar uses previously unpublished photographs accompanied by detailed captions to reflect on the changing face of the Scottish railway industry over the last six decades.

The diversity of the Scottish locomotive and railway industry is a fascinating and neglected subject which Edgar reflects upon in detail, charting the industry’s far-reaching changes as a result of the loss of traditional coal mining, steel and manufacturing industries.

The ideal purchase for railway enthusiasts looking for a concise and well-explained overview of the industrial and minor railways of Scotland.

Industrial Locomotives & Railways of Scotland, published by Amberley, £19.99.