A train of thought for the northern railway line

If you’ve ever been fortunate enough in life to have taken the train to the north and west of Inverness, you’ve been on one of the most scenic train routes in Britain.

The route provides an incredible variety of natural beauty, showcasing lochs and mountains, moorland and farmland, and an incredible coastline.

This route has now been captured in print, in The Kyle of Lochalsh and Far North Lines, by David Price.

With 96 pages, the book is packed with 180 illustrations, which highlight not just the fabulous country, but also the trains that have traveled on the route.

And, it has to be said, both are of equal interest. For those of us who never rode a steam train in their heyday, there’s an element of romance about them, with the smell of burning coal, the steam, and the oil, that you would associate with them, giving an added dimension to a journey that’s been lost in the electric age.

What this author has perfectly captured, with his private photographic collection, are steam trains which have been on the journey in recent times, showing steam and diesel trains alike on the journey.

Click here to read some sample pages:

The Kyle of Lochalsh and Far North Lines

Some images have were taken in the 1980s, as that familiar dark blue British Rail livery strikes a chord in the memory, with other shots being more up to date.

Something that come across loud and clear is the author’s passion for trains. His interest in the Kyle line was sparked by an item on Railway Roundabout featuring the Jones Goods in 1962.

When the line was threatened with closure in the 1970s, he travelled on it, then by the next decade, he was able to make several visits to photograph the trains employed beyond Inverness. He has also seen most of the steam trips over the years.

All in all, it’s a great little read – beautiful pictures are accompanied by informative text, detailing where and when each shot was taken.

One for train buffs and fans of beautiful Scottish scenery alike.

The Kyle of Lochalsh and Far North Lines, by David Price, from Amberley Publishing, £14.99. Click HERE for more details.