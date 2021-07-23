A thriller taking a look at the Scottish oil industry

If you are interested in the pursuit of equality in the workplace but also have a mind for dark thrillers, political corruption, and corporate cover ups, this is the golden nugget.

Black Blood follows the story of Danni, a corporate lawyer completing her traineeship before circumstances circling around an abusive partner force her out of London and away from her job.

But she only runs towards yet again another abuser, this time her employer.

Now in Aberdeen, during the Brexit aftermath with the oil industry failing, the body of an important CEO is found. More mysterious deaths and bodies appear offshore.

With political tensions growing and terrorists targeting oil platforms, Danni at the risk to her own life tries to uncover hidden secrets and discover who is really pulling the strings.

Jane Eddie is herself a true Aberdonian. Before becoming an enthusiastic writer, Eddie worked at an oil company.

Wanting a change of lifestyle, she walked into her boss’s office and stated she was quitting, there was no looking back.

This novel is fiction but also true of what could happen to the oil industry and the UK economy as a whole. That if we don’t watch our step things could go horribly wrong.

Black Blood, by Jane Eddie, published by The Book Guild Publishing, £8.99.