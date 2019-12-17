A taste of Scotland’s islands captured in print

One thing that matches the richness of Scotland’s produce is its spectacular landscapes.

When these two things are combined with a gentle peppering of history, it makes for perfectly balanced reading.

This book sees food writer and journalist Sue Lawrence travel around some of our country’s many islands, speaking to producers and cooks, gleaning delicious recipes along the way.

Some of the recipes are traditional and others have been given a contemporary twist.

The stories behind the recipes are what make this book really special, confirming the food is made with love and care.

The book is also filled with stunning photographs illustrating the beauty of each island and the amazing views they afford. Her tour takes her to the likes of Shetland, Harris and Skye.

My personal favourites are the Scalloway hotel lobster with garlic butter and potato salad from Shetland and the gin and tonic cake from Colonsay.

A Taste of Scotland’s Islands, by Sue Lawrence, published by Birlinn, £20.