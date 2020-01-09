A stunning collection of photography from Skye

When visiting Skye or the West Coast of Scotland more generally, most of us cross our fingers and pray for sunshine.

However, the same cannot be said for photographer Morten Hansen.

Inspired by the Viking explorers who first christened Skye ‘cloud island’, Hansen sets out to present the island in all its rainy glory – foggy mist and all.

Divided into ‘Sea’, ‘Land’ and ‘Sky’, Hansen lets the beauty of his images speak for themselves, with the addition of some humorous captions to make you smile.

Although the book is full of truly breathtaking sunset images of the island, it is the dramatic rugged mountain landscapes steeped in rolling grey clouds which give the viewer a palpable sense of the island’s dramatic barrenness.

This desire to celebrate the island in all its weather-beaten brutality as opposed to the air-brushed polish of much of the imagery we tend to see of the island, is what makes this photography book unique.

Some of the photographs of the incredible pinnacles, terrifying mountain ridges and tortuous summits would not look out of place in a science fiction movie set on Mars.

An unconventional, different take on one of Scotland’s most famous destinations.

Skye: Cloud Island, by Morten Hansen, published by Skirinish Publishing, £25.

Click HERE to see more of Morten’s work.