A short story collection from beautiful Speyside

Set in beautiful Speyside, Speyside Memories contains a collection of short stories based on the author’s experiences of living in the area.

The eleven stories begin with Matheson reminiscing over his childhood living on a small farm during wartime.

The retired surgeon, who worked as a consultative surgeon in Aberdeen, then delves into his love for fishing along the River Spey with plenty of anecdotes to make you laugh.

The colourful locals mentioned throughout will ring true for anyone who grew up in the countryside – particularly the gamekeeper Eck Elder and Willie McGillivray, a water bailiff.

Featuring stunning watercolour illustrations which accompany the stories, this book is an easy and charming read for all.

The sense of nostalgia mixed with humour results in a veritable love letter to Speyside.

Speyside Memories: Boyhood and Beyond on River and Hill, by Norman Matheson, published by Troubador, £14.99.