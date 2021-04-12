A pocket guide to the Declaration of Arbroath
This book does exactly what it says on the tin.
It details the hugely significant piece of history that is the Declaration of Arbroath – a plea to the Pope to recognise Scotland’s independence in 1320.
For those without a vested interest in the topic, this will be heavy going.
It is pocket book-sized, but at only £4.99 that is to be expected. It could have done with more imagery to break up the walls of text.
That said, for budding history students this will prove a valuable addition to the bookshelves.
The Declaration of Arbroath, by Tom Turpie, published by Luath Press, £4.99.