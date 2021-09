The Best of Enemies presents a new perspective on Culloden detailing The Hessians role in the battle.

This book focuses on the interesting characters leading both sides, providing information on the men themselves as well as events on the run up to the battle and its aftermath.

A refreshingly new take on a well documented subject.

The Best of Enemies: Germans Against The Jacobites 1746, by Christopher Duffy, published by Bitter Books, £18.