A mystery from Alexander McCall Smith

Esteemed writer Alexander McCall Smith brings us a new and exciting enigma.

Set in the unusual location of Ceylon just before WWII, it follows the story of a ‘pavilion in the clouds’ – the place where a confrontation between suspicious governess Miss White, and protagonist Bella’s parents leads to a gunshot being fired.

Years later, with Bella now at the University of St Andrews, she seeks to finally uncover what really happened that day between her father and Miss White.

The Pavilion in the Clouds, by Alexander McCall Smith, published by Birlinn, £14.99.