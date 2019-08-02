A love affair with wild life and the barn owl

Jim Crumley is one of the country’s premier wildlife writers and this small but perfectly formed book shows why.

The writer looks back on his ethereal encounters with the barn owl and its aptly heart-shaped face, which he has always cherished as part of his life-long affiliation with nature.

Even living in Dundee as a young boy, he would escape to the fields and the derelict homes of these white, graceful spectres.

Perhaps most astonishing of all is the close proximity from which Crumley makes his poetic observations and the ease with which he loses the threatening guise of man and dons nature’s cloak.

Barn Owl, by Jim Crumley, published by Saraband, £10.