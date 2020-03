Portobello and the Great War is a charming book packed with letters, photographs and first-hand diary accounts of the residents of Portobello during the First World War.

The area is most famous for being the capital’s seaside resort and this new perspective on the town is sure to be of interest to anyone who enjoyed holidaying there.

Portobello and the Great War, by Archie Foley and Margaret Munro, published by Amberley, £12.99.