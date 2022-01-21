A look at myths and legends of the British Isles

Storyland is a spellbinding illustrated mythology of Britain.

It retells the stories of legends which define our history; from homeland and migration, to love and betrayal.

Richly supported by primary sources, the book reimagines myths based around The Creation, Noah’s Arc, fallen angels and the founding of Britain, England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, the birth of Christ and the arrival of the Normans.

With Jeffs at the helm we travel through a powerful medieval mythscape and in doing so, the entirety of Britain.

Storyland: A New Mythology of Britain, by Amy Jeffs, published by Riverrun, £25.