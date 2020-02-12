A laugh out loud read of history through Scots eyes

I literally laughed out loud at this hilarious wee book, If History Was Scottish.

These are choice quotes from the biggest players, spoken at the most important moments in history.

The twist is that they have been changed to reflect what a Scot would have said at that time and place.

I can just imagine the family getting their fill of this after Christmas dinner and it’s certainly a whole lot funnier than Christmas cracker jokes.

If History Was Scottish, by Norman Ferguson, published by Luath Press, £7.99.