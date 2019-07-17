A handy guide to the various gins of Scotland

There has never been a more exciting time for gin producers in Scotland.

But the crowded market (there are around 300 Scottish gins) can sometimes make it confusing to know which to buy.

Putting together a helpful guide to the nation’s gins, Fiona Laing tells the stories of the spirits of Scotland – from the big players like Caorunn to the new kids on the block like Sutors Gin.

Giving a background to each gin, as well as listing the botanicals used in each, this might help the next time you’re overwhelmed by choice in the gin aisle.

The Gin Clan, by Fiona Laing, published by Great Northern Books, £11.99.