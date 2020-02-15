A handy guide to the Battle of Bannockburn

Battle Story: Bannockburn 1314 is a handy sized guide to one of the most significant battles between Scotland and England.

Maps, images and time lines help to make this an extremely accessible read, while the profiles of leaders make an interesting addition to the story of the battle.

A great account of the events of Bannockburn from both a Scots and English perspective

Battle Story: Bannockburn 1314, by Chris Brown, published by The History Press, £9.99.