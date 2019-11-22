A handy guide to Scotland’s monsters and creatures

From unicorns and dragons to the Ghillie Dhu and Morag of Morhobhar, The Book of Beasties: A Scottish Bestiary of Old is a beautifully illustrated gift book certain to inspire innocently belief-filled questions from children.

Posing as the long-lost sketchbook of The Great Clan Chief seems inauthentic but despite this the book maintains a certain charm and contains well-researched and interesting myths, legends and folklore.

The Book of Beasties: A Scottish Bestiary of Old, 1710, written by Belle Robertson, illustrated by Larry MacDougall, published by Mirror and Comb, £12.99