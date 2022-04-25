A guide to Scotland’s lost railway lines

As cars turned the world of transport on its head, multiple Scottish railway branch lines were swept away by the ‘Beeching Axe’.

With that in mind, Spaven – an award-winning author with a life-long interest in the rail industry – meanders along the country’s old branch lines, examining both their glory days and the devastating consequences of their closure.

Spaven’s style is accessible to all.

What’s more, his conclusions about the potential reinstatement at a time of climate crisis are hugely topical.

Scotland’s Lost Branch Lines, by David Spaven, published by David Spaven, £30.